BRICS Summit 2023: PM Modi departs for South Africa, Xi reaches Johannesburg
The 2023 BRICS summit is the fifteenth annual BRICS summit, an international relations conference attended by the heads of state of the five member states: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The grouping roughly represents 40 per cent of the world's population, and now it's considering expanding.
The official website mentions that with this year's summit, the world awaits with bated breath to witness the unfolding of this influential alliance on the global stage. It noted that BRICS stands as a beacon of economic optimism, presenting an alternative global order to challenge the dominance of traditional institutions.
"With a track record of accomplishments through the New Development Bank and the Contingent Reserve Arrangement, BRICS draws interest from numerous nations seeking an equitable platform of representation. This defining moment summons unity and commitment, promising a future of fairness and prosperity for the Global South," the website added.
The Contingent Reserve Arrangement serves as a liquidity instrument to assist BRICS members that are having trouble making payments or maintaining their balance of payments.
This swap agreement allowed the central bank of the BRICS member nation that was experiencing a balance of payments crisis to exchange its local currency for hard currencies like the US dollar with other BRICS members.
The acronym BRIC was coined in 2001 by then Goldman Sachs chief economist Jim O'Neill in a research paper that underlined the growth potential of Brazil, Russia, India and China. It did not initially include South Africa. Its creation was initiated by Russia.
In order to give its members a platform to contest a global system controlled by the United States and its Western allies, the bloc was established as an unofficial club in 2009.
Like the United Nations, World Bank, or Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the group is not a formal multilateral organization.
Each country takes on a rotational one-year presidency of the group during the annual meeting of the heads of state and government of the member countries.
Xinhua reported that after landing, Xi said that he is very glad to visit South Africa again and looks forward to having in-depth exchanges of views with Ramaphosa on deepening China-South Africa relations and issues of common interest.
A signed article by Xi titled "Sailing the Giant Ship of China-South Africa Friendship and Cooperation Toward Greater Success" was published by SOuth Afican media outlets.
It read: "The China-South Africa relationship is standing at a new historical starting point. It has gone beyond the bilateral scope and carries increasingly important global influence."
"During my forthcoming visit, I look forward to working with President Ramaphosa to chart the plan for a new chapter of our comprehensive strategic partnership," it added.
"China and South Africa should be inheritors of China-Africa friendship. We need to leverage the all-round, multi-tiered and institutionalized mechanisms for people-to-people exchanges between our two countries, and continue to advance exchanges and cooperation in culture, tourism, education, sports, media, universities, sub-national governments and the youth. We must keep the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation as alive and strong as ever across the vast lands of China and Africa," it further said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Johannesburg on Monday evening (local time) to attend the 15th BRICS Summit and to pay a state visit to South Africa.
He was received by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and senior South African officials at the airport.
Ramaphosa, along with South Africa's International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor, and Nkosazana Clarice Dlamini-Zuma, minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, greeted Xi at the OR Tambo International Airport of Johannesburg, Xinhua reported.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a four-day visit to South Africa and Greece. PM Modi said, "Leaving for South Africa to take part in the BRICS Summit being held in Johannesburg."
"I will also take part in the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue events. The Summit will give the platform to discuss issues of concern for the Global South and other areas of development," it added.
PM Modi said that he will be visiting Greece on August 25. He said, "I look forward to talks with @PrimeministerGR Kyriakos Mitsotakis. I will also be interacting with the Indian community there."