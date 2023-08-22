BRICS Summit 2023: PM Modi departs for South Africa, Xi reaches Johannesburg

The official website mentions that with this year's summit, the world awaits with bated breath to witness the unfolding of this influential alliance on the global stage. It noted that BRICS stands as a beacon of economic optimism, presenting an alternative global order to challenge the dominance of traditional institutions.

"With a track record of accomplishments through the New Development Bank and the Contingent Reserve Arrangement, BRICS draws interest from numerous nations seeking an equitable platform of representation. This defining moment summons unity and commitment, promising a future of fairness and prosperity for the Global South," the website added.

The Contingent Reserve Arrangement serves as a liquidity instrument to assist BRICS members that are having trouble making payments or maintaining their balance of payments.

This swap agreement allowed the central bank of the BRICS member nation that was experiencing a balance of payments crisis to exchange its local currency for hard currencies like the US dollar with other BRICS members.