/Brazil’s ex-president Bolsonaro sent to jail over 'risk' to house arrest: Here's all we know

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday (Nov 22) was taken into federal police custody ‘over 'risk' to his house arrest due to ‘illegal gathering’ outside his residence. Bolsonaro's attorney Celso Vilardi confirmed the detention. A federal police representative said that Bolsonaro underwent custody intake examinations in Brasilia. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the detention in a court decision, reported Reuters. Bolsonaro was sentenced in September to 27 years and three months in prison for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 presidential election to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro has been under house arrest for more than 100 days for violating precautionary measures in a separate case over allegedly courting US. interference to halt the criminal case against him.

"The tumult caused by an illegal gathering of the convict's supporters has a strong chance of putting at risk the house arrest and other precautionary measures, allowing for his eventual escape," wrote Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes in his decision. While under house arrest, Bolsonaro was barred from using social media. However, a crowd gathered outside his house after his son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, put out a call on social media for supporters to gather outside his father's condominium in Brasilia on Saturday evening. "I invite you to come fight with us. With your strength, the strength of the people, we'll fight back and rescue Brazil," the senator said in a video.

