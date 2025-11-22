/Brazil’s ex-president Bolsonaro sent to jail over 'risk' to house arrest: Here's all we know

Brazil’s ex-president Jair Bolsonaro was taken into federal custody after an illegal gathering outside his home was deemed a risk to his house arrest. Ordered by the SC, the move follows his 27-year coup-plot sentence. Bolsonaro now seeks to serve his term under house arrest
Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday (Nov 22) was taken into federal police custody ‘over 'risk' to his house arrest due to ‘illegal gathering’ outside his residence. Bolsonaro's attorney Celso Vilardi confirmed the detention. A federal police representative said that Bolsonaro underwent custody intake examinations in Brasilia. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the detention in a court decision, reported Reuters. Bolsonaro was sentenced in September to 27 years and three months in prison for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 presidential election to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro has been under house arrest for more than 100 days for violating precautionary measures in a separate case over allegedly courting US. interference to halt the criminal case against him.
Read More | Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro put under house arrest for 'treating court like a fool', defying social media ban
"The tumult caused by an illegal gathering of the convict's supporters has a strong chance of putting at risk the house arrest and other precautionary measures, allowing for his eventual escape," wrote Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes in his decision. While under house arrest, Bolsonaro was barred from using social media. However, a crowd gathered outside his house after his son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, put out a call on social media for supporters to gather outside his father's condominium in Brasilia on Saturday evening. "I invite you to come fight with us. With your strength, the strength of the people, we'll fight back and rescue Brazil," the senator said in a video.
Bolsonaro, meanwhile, has asked Supreme Court to allow him to serve his 27-year sentence under house arrest, citing several health issues. AFP reported that the former president, who was stabbed in the abdomen during a 2018 campaign event, has a history of hospitalisations and surgeries related to the attack. Bolsonaro had previously been banned from running for office until 2030 after Brazil's electoral court found him guilty of abusing his office during his 2022 re-election campaign.