/Brazil elections: Lula accuses Bolsonaro of wanting to govern under US flag

Brazil’s presidential runoff has turned into a fight over the country’s identity, with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva warning voters that his right-wing rival would put US interests ahead of Brazil’s own. After casting his ballot in Sao Paulo on Sunday (Oct 25), Lula took aim at Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, saying the election was a choice between the Brazilian flag and the American one.

“The right wants to govern with the American flag,” Lula said.

The contest pits the 80-year-old incumbent, seeking a fourth non-consecutive term, against the 45-year-old son of former president Jair Bolsonaro. Final polls put the candidates neck-and-neck, leaving the outcome uncertain after Lula finished behind Flavio in the first round.

Crime and the cost of living

Lula entered the runoff with a record that offers both ammunition to his supporters and material for his critics. Inflation and unemployment have fallen during his third term, while government programmes have helped millions escape hunger. But the cost of everyday essentials remains a source of frustration, and concerns about crime have given Bolsonaro an opening.

“The time has come for real change,” Flavio said after voting in Rio de Janeiro. “Brazil can’t stand another four years like this.”

He has promised tougher action against crime and cuts to government spending. His campaign has also appealed to religious voters, with Flavio saying he wants to hand Brazil to “the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Lula’s supporters, meanwhile, have rallied against a return of the Bolsonaro family. Their protests have revived memories of Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the Covid pandemic, cuts to public programmes and damage to the Amazon rainforest.

A difficult aftermath awaits

The result could bring fresh confrontation regardless of who wins. Lula would face a Congress strengthened by right-wing gains, complicating his ability to govern. A Flavio victory could trigger a showdown with the Supreme Court.

Flavio has promised to seek his father’s release and pursue the impeachment of Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who led the case that resulted in Jair Bolsonaro’s conviction for attempting a coup.