Brazil couple dons astronaut suits to fight coronavirus in style

A Brazilian couple has gone to great lengths to protect themselves against the threat of the novel coronavirus. The two have made full astronaut suits they wear even when taking a stroll on the beach -- just like astronauts would do while stepping into deep space.

On Saturday (July 11), the creative couple -- Tercio Galdino and Aliceia Lima -- put smiles on the faces of people as they walked alongside Copacabana's famed stretch of sand in Rio de Janeiro.

66-year-old accountant Galdino purchased the suits, but he made his and his wife's helmets himself.

He said his wife, 65-year-old real estate agent Aliceia Lima, was a bit hesitant to don her suit at first, but came around to her husband's idea of an 'adventure in the streets.'

Brazil - which has the second-highest virus death toll after the United States - exceeded 1.8 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of Friday (July 10), and the disease has killed a total of 70,398 people, according to the country's Health Ministry.