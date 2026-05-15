/Bomb discovered underwater at critical Alabama dam during repair work

Workers were shocked to discover a bomb near a dam in Alabama during routine maintenance operations this week. The explosive device was found at the Big Creek Lake dam, triggering a major security alarm. The Converse Reservoir serves as the primary drinking water source for the Mobile area. Local and federal authorities immediately got into action after being told about the bomb. Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) were at the site and carrying out repairs when they came across it. It has been described as a grenade-like improvised explosive device. The Department of Homeland Security was immediately notified, as the reservoir is a federally designated site. A large perimeter was established around the 3,600-acre dam. The bomb was removed by the Gulf Coast Regional Maritime Response and Render-Safe Team and taken to a safe location where it was detonated.

Investigation into bomb at Coverse reservoir

An investigation into the discovery has been initiated. The team is yet to determine how the bomb reached the dam area, and no suspects have been identified. “This is an unprecedented threat, and we are fortunate that this device was discovered before it could cause serious damage to our water supply or harm to individuals,” said MAWSS Director Bud McCrory. “Our top priority is keeping your drinking water safe,” he added.

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Bomb retrieved and detonated