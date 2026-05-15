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Bomb discovered underwater at critical Alabama dam during repair work

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: May 15, 2026, 18:36 IST | Updated: May 15, 2026, 18:36 IST
Bomb discovered underwater at critical Alabama dam during repair work

A bomb was found at the Converse Reservoir dam on Tuesday. Photograph: (MAWSS)

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A bomb made its way to a 3,600-acre dam in Alabama, which was discovered on Tuesday. Officials are relieved that it was spotted before any untoward incident occurred. It is not known how it reached there, or if any individuals deliberately dropped it.

Workers were shocked to discover a bomb near a dam in Alabama during routine maintenance operations this week. The explosive device was found at the Big Creek Lake dam, triggering a major security alarm. The Converse Reservoir serves as the primary drinking water source for the Mobile area. Local and federal authorities immediately got into action after being told about the bomb. Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) were at the site and carrying out repairs when they came across it. It has been described as a grenade-like improvised explosive device. The Department of Homeland Security was immediately notified, as the reservoir is a federally designated site. A large perimeter was established around the 3,600-acre dam. The bomb was removed by the Gulf Coast Regional Maritime Response and Render-Safe Team and taken to a safe location where it was detonated.

Investigation into bomb at Coverse reservoir

An investigation into the discovery has been initiated. The team is yet to determine how the bomb reached the dam area, and no suspects have been identified. “This is an unprecedented threat, and we are fortunate that this device was discovered before it could cause serious damage to our water supply or harm to individuals,” said MAWSS Director Bud McCrory. “Our top priority is keeping your drinking water safe,” he added.

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Bomb retrieved and detonated


The operation to safely retrieve and detonate the bomb involved officials from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, the Mobile Police Department, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Daphne Search and Rescue Team. Security around the dam has been beefed up to prevent similar incidents in the future. According to the MAWSS website, the 3,600-acre manmade dam provides drinking water to 350,000 people in the city of Mobile and surrounding areas. MAWSS will work with relevant law enforcement to enhance security at the reservoir and dam.

About the Author

Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

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Anamica Singh

With nearly two decades of experience in the field, Anamica Singh serves as a Senior News Editor at WION. Specialising in the intersection of science, space exploration, and global...Read More

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