/Boat carrying over 300 people sinks near Thailand-Malaysia border, hundreds missing

Hundreds remained missing on Sunday after a boat capsized near the Thailand-Malaysia border, with the Malaysian maritime authority reporting the recovery of 10 survivors and one death. In addition, First Admiral Romli Mustafa, head of the maritime authority for northern Malaysian states Kedah and Perlis, disclosed that additional victims could still be found at sea three days after the vessel, carrying around 300 people, which departed from Buthidaung, Myanmar, sank near the border.

Among those rescued off Langkawi were three men from Myanmar, two men from the Rohingya and one Bangladeshi man. In addition, the body of a Rohingya woman was also recovered, citing Kedah police chief Adzli Abu Shah, state media Bernama said.

The mainly Muslim Rohingya minority often attempt to flee Myanmar, where they are viewed as foreign interlopers from South Asia, denied citizenship, and subjected to widespread discrimination and abuse, according to a report in Reuters.

Initially, people en route to Malaysia boarded a large vessel, but after they reached near the border, they were directed to transfer onto three smaller boats, each carrying about 100 people, to avoid detection by the officials, police chief Adzli Abu Shah was quoted as saying.