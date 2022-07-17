Blind psychic Baba Vanga’s two of six predictions for 2022 have already come true

Legendary psychic Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova aka Baba Vanga is renowned for her accurate predictions. Over the years, the blind psychic gained cult status similar to Nostradamus for her infamous predictions about what would happen in the future. Though she passed away much earlier in 1996, she had made several predictions for the future, including 2022. And it appears that some of those premonitions have already come true.

For this year, she predicted ‘intense bouts of floods’ for several Asian countries and Australia. Turns out, it exactly happened how she predicted. Australia was hit with one of the worst recorded flood disasters between February and April this year. Several cities were submerged, including parts of South East Queensland, the Wide Bay-Burnett, and the New South Wales, Brisbane.

Baba Vanga also suggested cities would be hit by water shortages as a result of drought. This is currently happening in Europe.

According to reports, Portugal has asked their citizens to restrict their water use and Italy is currently going through their worst drought since the 1950s.

So far, she has accurately foreseen two out of several predictions for 2022.

What are her other predictions for 2022?

The lady psychic predicted that this year would bring a new deadly virus from Siberia, an alien invasion, a locust invasion and a rise in use of virtual reality.

Apart from that, she has also predicted that Earth's orbit would change in 2023 and astronauts will be travelling to Venus in 2028.

She said that in 2046, people would live for more than 100 years due to organ transplant technology.

In 2100, the night would disappear, she claimed, and that artificial sunlight would illuminate another part of Earth.

She also predicted that the world would end in 5079.

How accurate are they?

It is said that she has 85 per cent accuracy in predicting the future. Some of them include the Chernobyl tragedy, the death of Princess Diana, the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the 2004 Thailand tsunami and Barack Obama’s presidency.

Who is Baba Vanga?

Vanga was born in 1911 in Strumica, North Macedonia. She mysteriously lost her eyesight at the age of 12 during a massive storm.

She claimed that a tornado allegedly lifted her off the ground. She was later found after a long search, with witnesses describing her as very frightened and her eyes were covered with sand and dust.

Since her family did not have enough money for operation, Vanga lost her sight. However, she claims that she was gifted with the power of seeing into the future.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE