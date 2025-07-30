/Big win for India as key UNSC report mentions TRF as Pahalgam terror attackers: Here's what it says

In a big diplomatic win for India, the Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, has found mention for the first time in a UN Security Council (UNSC) report for its role in the Pahalgam attack. The report by the UNSC's Monitoring Team (MT) quoted one unnamed member state as saying that the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir could not have happened without Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) support and that there was a relationship between the "LeT and The Resistance Front (TRF). This comes days after the US designated TRF as a terror organisation that works with Pakistan-based Lashkar. This also marks the first mention of the LeT and Pakistan-based terror groups in the report since 2019.

"The attack was claimed that same day by The Resistance Front (TRF), which in parallel published a photograph of the attack site. The claim of responsibility was repeated the following day," the UN report said. The report also noted that TRF retracted the claim on April 26 and there was no further communication from it, adding no other group claimed responsibility. "Regional relations remain fragile. There is a risk that terrorist groups may exploit these regional tensions. One member State said the attack could not have happened without LeT's support, and that there was a relationship between LeT and TRF. "Another member state said the attack was carried out by TRF, which was synonymous with LeT. One member state rejected these views and said that LeT was defunct," the report added. As per news agency PTI, the development is significant as all decisions of the UNSC's 1267 Sanctions Committee, including reports, are adopted by consensus by members of the top body of the UN.

What Amit Shah said about the Pahalgam attack in the parliament?