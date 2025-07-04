/Big Beautiful Bill of Trump: Here are the 10 changes that will affect Americans

US President Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill officially landed on his table awaiting his signature, which will be completed with a signing ceremony Today, July 4. Republicans on Thursday, July 3, passed the bill in the Senate with a narrow margin of 218-214. In his truth social post, Trump declared the passing of “ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL ACT.” With the passing of the much-debated 1000-page bill, how will the lives of Americans be affected?

Here are the 10 major changes that are set to kick in once the bill passes.

Permanent tax cuts, including zero tax on tips, overtime pay, social security benefits and an expanded child tax credit. Child tax credit will increase by $2,200. People living in high-tax states, the SALT deduction gap (State and Local Tax) will be reduced from $10,000 to $40,000. Seniors earning under $75,000 will deduct an additional $6,000.

Massive cuts to Medicaid. Billions slashed from healthcare and food assistance programs, assisting millions. Parents with children aged 15 or older have to work 80 hours to keep their coverage.

The 2017 tax cuts will be made permanent, benefiting corporate and high earners the most. The bill gives $4.5 trillion in tax relief. Medicaid providers will get a tax cut by reducing the rate from 6% to 3.5% by 2031. But with a one-year delay in implementation.

Massive investment in the border with $46 billion for the wall, $45 billion for detention centres. Total defence investment of a whopping $350 billion, with $25 million for defence expansion, such as Golden Dome, increasing ICE presence, and deploying Marines. It also introduced $30 billion for out-of-control deportation fees.

Focus shifts from clean energy to fossil fuels, with significant scaling back on incentives in renewables.

Reduction of the federal workforce, streamlined operations of government agencies, and reduced civil servant incentives.

Overhaul of SNAP benefits, putting 40 million recipients, including some of the nation's most vulnerable populations, at greater risk of food insecurity. An estimated cut of $230 billion over 10 years.

Introducing a new student loan repayment plan that will increase the monthly payments. Reducing the repayment plans from four to two: a standard plan and the Repayment Assistance Plan (RAP). This will increase repayment by $2,929 per year for students with college degrees.

Defunding the Planned Parenthood clinic. It will prevent any healthcare clinic that provides abortion care from receiving Medicaid funds.

Rolling back from Diversity, Equity and Inclusion plans, eliminating the Federal mandate around DEI policies. The House also passed a provision stripping broadband funding from states that regulate AI.

Who are the winners and losers?