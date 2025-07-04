/Big Beautiful Bill of Trump: Here are the 10 changes that will affect Americans

US President Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill officially landed on his table awaiting his signature, which will be completed with a signing ceremony Today, July 4. Republicans on Thursday, July 3, passed the bill in the Senate with a narrow margin of 218-214. In his truth social post, Trump declared the passing of “ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL ACT.” With the passing of the much-debated 1000-page bill, how will the lives of Americans be affected?
Here are the 10 major changes that are set to kick in once the bill passes.
- Permanent tax cuts, including zero tax on tips, overtime pay, social security benefits and an expanded child tax credit. Child tax credit will increase by $2,200. People living in high-tax states, the SALT deduction gap (State and Local Tax) will be reduced from $10,000 to $40,000. Seniors earning under $75,000 will deduct an additional $6,000.
- Massive cuts to Medicaid. Billions slashed from healthcare and food assistance programs, assisting millions. Parents with children aged 15 or older have to work 80 hours to keep their coverage.
- The 2017 tax cuts will be made permanent, benefiting corporate and high earners the most. The bill gives $4.5 trillion in tax relief. Medicaid providers will get a tax cut by reducing the rate from 6% to 3.5% by 2031. But with a one-year delay in implementation.
- Massive investment in the border with $46 billion for the wall, $45 billion for detention centres. Total defence investment of a whopping $350 billion, with $25 million for defence expansion, such as Golden Dome, increasing ICE presence, and deploying Marines. It also introduced $30 billion for out-of-control deportation fees.
- Focus shifts from clean energy to fossil fuels, with significant scaling back on incentives in renewables.
- Reduction of the federal workforce, streamlined operations of government agencies, and reduced civil servant incentives.
- Overhaul of SNAP benefits, putting 40 million recipients, including some of the nation's most vulnerable populations, at greater risk of food insecurity. An estimated cut of $230 billion over 10 years.
- Introducing a new student loan repayment plan that will increase the monthly payments. Reducing the repayment plans from four to two: a standard plan and the Repayment Assistance Plan (RAP). This will increase repayment by $2,929 per year for students with college degrees.
- Defunding the Planned Parenthood clinic. It will prevent any healthcare clinic that provides abortion care from receiving Medicaid funds.
- Rolling back from Diversity, Equity and Inclusion plans, eliminating the Federal mandate around DEI policies. The House also passed a provision stripping broadband funding from states that regulate AI.
Who are the winners and losers?
Trump's Big Beautiful Bill is likely to cause big pain for the lower and lower-middle class people, and the youth. It reduces the social welfare blanket, food security and will put a large portion of the population at risk. On the other hand, tax cuts will prove to be a major boost for the upper-middle class and corporations. Massive defence spending also implies a violent international policy and a severe crackdown on immigration.