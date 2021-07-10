Biden fires the Trump-era Social Security commissioner after he refuses to resign

President Biden removed Trump-era Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul on Friday morning for weakening and politicising Social Security payments.

According to the official, the president requested Saul's and Deputy Commissioner David Black's resignations. Black agreed to resign, but Saul refused, and his position was terminated as a result.

During his time at the White House, an official accused Saul of taking actions that "undermined and politicised Social Security disability benefits," "harmed relationships with federal employee unions," and were "contrary to the agency's mandate and the President's policy goal."

Saul's six-year term as head of the Social Security Administration was set to end in January 2025, but the White House argued that the president has the authority to replace him, citing recent Supreme Court rulings.

Kilolo Kijakazi, the deputy commissioner for retirement and disability policy, has been named acting commissioner by the president, according to a White House spokesman.



