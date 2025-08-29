Google Preferred
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Aug 29, 2025, 11:13 IST | Updated: Aug 29, 2025, 11:13 IST
Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Mohiniyattam and more: Japanese nationals embrace Indian traditional art, welcome PM Modi with open arms

Japanese nationals exhibit Indian cultural art on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Tokyo for the 15th annual summit. 

Japanese nationals exhibit Indian cultural art on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Tokyo for the 15th annual summit. The Indian prime minister is on a 2-day visit to Japan before he flies to China for the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) summit from August 31 to September 1). Dressed in traditional attire, women were seen performing Bharatnatyam, Kathak and Mohiniyattam, accompanied by classical music. Musicians were seen playing tabla, speaking fluently in Hindi, he said, “It's been 30 years since I have been visiting India. Today is the best of those 30 years... I learned to play tabla from Pt Lakshmi Maharaj ji... I am so happy to be able to perform before the world's biggest leader. I cannot express in words... We have been practicing for today for 2-3 months.”

Another performer said, “It was such a great chance to perform for Prime Minister Modi. I am very happy... I performed Mohiniattam, a South Indian classical dance form. I have more than 25 years of experience. This dance is an indvidual dance form but for Prime Minister Modi, we made it a group performance."

