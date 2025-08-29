/Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Mohiniyattam and more: Japanese nationals embrace Indian traditional art, welcome PM Modi with open arms

Japanese nationals exhibit Indian cultural art on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Tokyo for the 15th annual summit. The Indian prime minister is on a 2-day visit to Japan before he flies to China for the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) summit from August 31 to September 1). Dressed in traditional attire, women were seen performing Bharatnatyam, Kathak and Mohiniyattam, accompanied by classical music. Musicians were seen playing tabla, speaking fluently in Hindi, he said, “It's been 30 years since I have been visiting India. Today is the best of those 30 years... I learned to play tabla from Pt Lakshmi Maharaj ji... I am so happy to be able to perform before the world's biggest leader. I cannot express in words... We have been practicing for today for 2-3 months.”