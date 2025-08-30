/WATCH| Bharatanatyam dancers gave a glimpse of their performance ahead of PM Modi's arrival

A group of Bharatanatyam dancers gave audiences a glimpse of their performance while awaiting the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, blending culture with anticipation at the event.
A group of Bharatanatyam dancers preparing for their performance as they wait for the arrival of PM Modi in Tianjin. The performers are Chinese Nationals who have been practising Bharatanatyam performance for years.
Prime Minister Modi have arrived in Tianjin, China for Shanghai Coorporation Organisations annual meet scheduled from August 31 to September 1.