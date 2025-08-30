Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /WATCH| Bharatanatyam dancers gave a glimpse of their performance ahead of PM Modi's arrival

WATCH| Bharatanatyam dancers gave a glimpse of their performance ahead of PM Modi's arrival

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Aug 30, 2025, 17:29 IST | Updated: Aug 30, 2025, 17:29 IST
WATCH| Bharatanatyam dancers gave a glimpse of their performance ahead of PM Modi's arrival

A security official looks on outside the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin on August 30, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

A group of Bharatanatyam dancers gave audiences a glimpse of their performance while awaiting the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, blending culture with anticipation at the event.

A group of Bharatanatyam dancers preparing for their performance as they wait for the arrival of PM Modi in Tianjin. The performers are Chinese Nationals who have been practising Bharatanatyam performance for years.

Prime Minister Modi have arrived in Tianjin, China for Shanghai Coorporation Organisations annual meet scheduled from August 31 to September 1.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb

Share on twitter

Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb is a mid-career journalist with seven years of experience and a strong academic background. Passionate about research, storytelling, writes about economics, policy, cult...Read More

Trending Topics