Benedict Donald: New advertisement attacks Trump over Russian bounties scandal

A new advertisement in the United States has hammered President Donald Trump for his reaction over the Russian bounties scandal.

The ad released by the veterans group VoteVets, which is a non-profit organization has attacked Trump's response that he wasn't briefed upon the report that Russia had paid Taliban to execute US troops in Afghanistan.

The video's narrator says "For 244 years since we declared our independence, one man has stood up for the very definition of traitor to the US military."

It adds that "no one has betrayed those in uniforms more than Donald Trump."

VoteVets' ad has compared the President to Benedict Arnold, who infamously defected from the US Continental Army to the British side in the Revolutionary War.

The group brandishes proudly in its Twitter bio that it has been "blocked by Donald Trump".

The advertisement was published on Twitter on July 3, just a day before the Americans celebrate their independence from the British rule.