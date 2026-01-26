/'Aircraft upside down': Private jet crashes in Bangor as winter storm pummels Maine

A private jet with eight people crashed on takeoff from Bangor, Maine, on Sunday evening, according to the FAA. The plane was a Bombardier Challenger 650 business jet and went down at around 7:45 pm ET, according to CNN, with emergency crews being contacted around that time. The incident comes as a winter storm blasts the state. The extent of passengers’ injuries is not immediately clear. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statemen the FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash. A massive snowstorm is ripping through the Northeast, and light snowfall has been causing visibility issues. The temperatures are below freezing point in Maine. CNN reported that federal records show that the plane is registered to a limited liability corporation in Houston. According to audio obtained from LiveATC.net, controllers and pilots at Bangor Airport talked about low visibility and deicing with each other, although the conversation isn't entirely clear. The audio reveals that the pilot was cleared for takeoff on Bangor’s Runway 33.