/Bangladesh unveils new banknotes, Mujibur Rahman’s portrait replaced with images of Hindu, Buddhist temples

Bangladesh's interim government under Muhammad Yunus unveiled the country's new banknotes on Monday. The Bangladeshi currency known as 'taka' earlier had the portrait of the nation's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. It had now been replaced by natural landscapes and traditional landmarks including images of Hindu and Buddhist temples.



Justifying the decision to remove Bangabandhu's image, authorities in Bangladesh say that the move is a step towards depoliticising national symbols amid heightened political tension in the country. Earlier this year, while announcing the new banknotes, the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus had said that they will incorporate the "historical and archaeological architecture of Bangladesh".



Giving a glimpse of the new currency notes, Yunus said that he was handed over six newly designed banknotes by Bangladesh Bank governor Dr Ahsan H. Mansur, accompanied by Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Affairs Adviser Supradip Chakma and Local Government Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan. This was done following a meeting of the advisory council at the Chief Adviser’s Office.

Speaking to news agency AFP, Arif Hossain Khan, spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank - the country's central bank - said, "Under the new series and design, the notes will not feature any human portraits, but will instead showcase natural landscapes and traditional landmarks."

However, Bangladesh Bank said that along with the new notes of three denominations - Taka 1000, Taka 50, and Taka 20 - existing banknotes and coins featuring Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will also remain in circulation.

Sheikh Hasina charged with crimes against humanity

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal accepted on Sunday (June 1) that ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina could be charged with crimes against humanity. The court directed investigators to produce Hasina, as well as a former home minister and a former police chief, before the court on June 16. Hasina has been in exile possibly in India since August 2024, when her 15-year reign came to an end after massive protests in the country. Bangladesh has also sent a formal request to India to extradite Hasina.



