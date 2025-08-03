/Bangladesh tribunal starts Sheikh Hasina’s trial for ‘crimes against humanity’, first witness testifies

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) started the trial of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina in absentia on Sunday over crimes against humanity related to the suppression of the uprising led by students in 2024. In his opening statement, the chief prosecutor, Tajul Islam, described Hasina as the “nucleus of all crimes” and called for the maximum penalty. The prosecution also named Hasina’s two top aides, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullaah Al Mamun, as the co-accused. While Hasina and Kamal are being tried in absentia, Mamun is in custody and has agreed to be the approver in the case.

The ICT started the trial against Hasina on several charges, including killings and tortures to subdue the violent street campaign last year by Students Against Discrimination (SAD) that eventually toppled her Awami League government on August 5, 2024.

First witness testifies in trial

The first witness in the trial, a man shot in the face during the protests, testified on Sunday. Khokon Chandra Barman, 23, wears a mask to conceal his face, which was ripped apart by gunshot on August 5, 2024.

“I want justice for the ordeal I’ve been going through and for my fellow protesters who sacrificed their lives,” he told the court.

Barman lost his left eye, while his right eye was damaged along with his lips, nose, and teeth.

A video showing Barman’s blood-covered face was also played in court.

The prosecution said it would present more testimonies of individuals injured during the protests and eyewitnesses in the coming days. The ICT, originally established to prosecute war crimes from Bangladesh’s 1971 Liberation War, indicted Hasina, Kamal, and Mamun on July 10. Last month, Hasina was also sentenced to six months in prison in absentia in a contempt of court case by the ICT.