A former deputy press secretary to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and two other men were taken into police custody in Dhaka's Dhanmondi area in the early hours of Thursday. They had first been detained by student-wing activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, according to local media reports.

The three are KM Shakhawat Moon, who once briefed reporters on Hasina's engagements, former deputy commissioner Mohammad Ilias Hossain, and income tax lawyer Sufi Mohammad Al Mamun. Leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) handed them to police. The Daily Star reported that the detention took place around 1:00am near Dhanmondi-27, after which the trio were taken to Mohammadpur Police Station.

The episode drew attention because of videos that spread online. bdnews24 reported that the clips show Moon being surrounded and questioned, with slogans about catching "League members" one by one heard in the background. In one clip, he is slapped and made to hold his ears. The outlet said the footage suggested activists from the Mohammadpur and Dhanmondi units of the Chhatra Dal were present. A police official said the three had apparently been sitting in a restaurant when they were detained.

Police have not yet said what charges the men face. Mohammadpur duty officer Sub-Inspector Masudur Rahman told The Daily Star that the trio remained in custody but that police had not yet decided which cases they would be shown arrested under. bdnews24 added that Moon already faces a case linked to the July Uprising.