Bangladesh is set to replace its Foreign Secretary, Md Jashim Uddin, due to a fallout with the key figures of the interim government, especially Muhammad Yunus and Foreign Affairs Advisor Touhid Hossain, according to reports from official sources on Wednesday.

While talking to reporters, Touhid said that the current Foreign Secretary, Jashim Uddin, is not interested in working on this position.

Reports from Pratham Alo, a prominent newspaper of Bangladesh, suggest that Jashim Uddin had not been attending interministerial meetings for the last 12 days.

Earlier, he opposed Yunus's initiative for Rakhine's ‘humanitarian corridor’ and a ‘safe zone’ for Rohingya Refugees, which was being endorsed by the UN. He reasoned that this might undermine the national security and sovereignty of Bangladesh. This view aligns more with Bangladesh's military leadership, which is worried that this corridor will be utilised by the United States to deliver non-lethal aid to the Arakan Army and People’s Defence Forces (PDFs)

The rift between Foreign Secretary, Md Jashim Uddin and Muhammad Yunus's administration widened when Bangladesh and Pakistan held a bilateral talk on April 17. In Dhaka, Uddin claimed $4.32 billion of the undivided share of the assets owed to Pakistan prior to the partition of 1971. He also demanded $200 million in foreign aid in 1970, which was owed to East Pakistan during the 1970 Bhola cyclone.

It is believed that Yunus and NSA Khalilur Rahman acted swiftly to remove Md Jashim Uddin following his repeated disagreements and policy clashes.