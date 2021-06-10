Baghdad airport attack carried out with 'booby-trapped drone'

AFP
Baghdad Published: Jun 10, 2021, 09:10 AM(IST)

US drone strike at Baghdad airport Photograph:( AFP )

An hour earlier five rockets had targeted an airbase to the north where US sub-contractors operate, another security source said. 

A rocket attack on Wednesday evening targeting Baghdad airport, where US soldiers are posted, was carried out with a "booby-trapped drone", a security official told AFP -- a technique increasingly used by pro-Iran groups. 

