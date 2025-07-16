/Avoid 'non-essential' travel to Iran: India issues fresh advisory to nationals

The Indian Embassy in Iran has issued an advisory to its citizens on Wednesday (July 16), advising them to avoid travelling to Iran. This notice comes amid a heightened security situation that has been developing in the country for several weeks now. Iran and Israel had been embroiled in cross-border fighting, and a ceasefire was reached on June 24. The announcement came a day after the US launched strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The Indian Embassy's advisory read, “In view of the security-related developments over the past several weeks, Indian nationals are advised to carefully consider the evolving situation before undertaking non-essential travel to Iran. They are also advised to continue to monitor the latest regional developments and follow updated advisories issued by the Indian authorities.”

"Indian nationals already in Iran, and interested in leaving, may avail the commercial flight and ferry options which are available right now," it added.

Earlier on July 11, US had also issued a travel advisory to its citizens. Americans and Iranian-Americans in particular were adviced not to travel to the country as it doesn’t recognise dual citizenship. The notice informed, 'Americans, including Iranian-Americans and other dual-nationals, have been wrongfully detained—taken hostage—by the Iranian government for months, and years. The threat of detention is even greater today. Do not travel to Iran under any circumstances.’