Australian police on Sunday (Dec 14) said that they responded to a “developing incident” after reports of an active shooter at Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach. Two people have been taken into custody. Authorities have urged people to avoid the area. According to reports, multiple gunshots were heard in the area. The incident happened during an event for Hanukkah celebration, a Jewish festival.

Australian emergency workers said that 13 people were taken to the hospital, adding that they had treated multiple people at the scene of the incident.

“We can just let you know that we have treated multiple people on the scene and at this stage taken eight people to different Sydney hospitals,” a spokesperson for the New South Wales ambulance service told AFP.

In a post on X, NSW Police Force wrote, “Police are responding to a developing incident at Bondi Beach and are urging the public to avoid the area. Anyone at the scene should take shelter. Police are on scene and more information will be provided when it comes to hand.”

In an update, the police said that two people were taken into custody, but the operation remains ongoing, urging people to avoid the area.