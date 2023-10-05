Australian coins with image of King Charles III to come in circulation by Christmas this year

Australian coins will soon have the image of King Charles III, more than a year after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

On Thursday, the chief executive of the Royal Australian Mint, Leigh Gordon, announced that the Australian dollar coin will be the first to have an image of the new British monarch, who also happens to be Australia's head of state. Around ten million one-dollar coins will come in circulation by Christmas 2023, he told AP.

"As Australia's circulating coin manufacturer, we appreciate the importance of the transition, and we are applying our considerable skill and expertise to producing Australia's coins bearing the new royal effigy," he said.

Andrew Leigh, assistant minister for treasury, said the government did not want to rush the coin transition after the queen's death in September 2022. "Certainly, we're keen to put out as many new coins with the king's face on them as quickly as possible," he said.

Furthermore, the remaining denominations, 5, 10, 20, and 50 cent coins with a $2 coin, will roll out with the king's left profile without a crown in 2024 based on the demand from banks. The latest queen's image wore a crown and traditionally showcased her right profile.

The Royal Mint in London has designed the king's image on the upcoming coins with his approval. All the British Commonwealth countries can use this as the official Commonwealth Effigy.

"The staff at the mint have been very deliberate and measured in the steps to date, and we are now well positioned to expand into production," Gordon said.

Queen Elizabeth II first appeared on Australian money in 1953, and the country introduced decimal currency in 1966. The 15.5 million Australian coins carrying the queen's image will stay legal tender.

However, the Australian government has received criticism for replacing the queen's image on the $5 note with an indigenous design rather than the king's. The $5 bill was the only Australian banknote left to feature a monarch's image.

Critics have called out the centre-left Labor Party government for replacing the British monarch as Australia's head of state with an Australian president. However, Leigh confirmed no plan was in action to remove the monarch from the Australian coins.

(With inputs from agencies)