Australia to ban TikTok on government devices
Australia is the latest country cracking down on the Chinese-owned app. Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said the decision followed advice from the country's intelligence agencies and would begin "as soon as practicable".
The Australian government said on Tuesday (April 4) that it will ban TikTok on government devices, joining a growing list of Western countries that are cracking down on the Chinese-owned app because of national security fears.
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said the decision followed advice from the country's intelligence agencies and would begin "as soon as practicable", according to a report by the news agency AFP.
