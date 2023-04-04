ugc_banner

Australia to ban TikTok on government devices

New DelhiEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Apr 04, 2023, 06:53 AM IST

Australia is the latest country cracking down on the Chinese-owned app. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said the decision followed advice from the country's intelligence agencies and would begin "as soon as practicable". 

The Australian government said on Tuesday (April 4) that it will ban TikTok on government devices, joining a growing list of Western countries that are cracking down on the Chinese-owned app because of national security fears.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said the decision followed advice from the country's intelligence agencies and would begin "as soon as practicable", according to a report by the news agency AFP. 

More details will be added. 

RELATED

Ex-US president Trump arrives in New York to surrender in hush money case

Two Syrian civilians killed in Israeli air strike on Syria

Italian authorities rescue 32 migrants stranded on remote island via helicopter