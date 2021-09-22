Australia has lost 30% of its koala population in 3 years due to bushfire, deforestation

Australia has lost 30 per cent of its koala population in the last three years due to the blazing bushfires in Victoria and New South Wales.

Warning about the rapid decline in the population of koalas, the Australian Koala Foundation has said the numbers are dropping at an alarming rate.

Deborah Tabart, the chair of the foundation said ''the declines are quite dramatic.''

"I just think action is now imperative. I know that it can just sound like this endless story of dearth and destruction, but these figures are right. They're probably worse," she added.

The foundation has urged the government to do more to protect the creature's habitat and highlighted the need for a koala protection law.

In 2018, there were over 80,000 koalas in Australia. However, after three years this number has declined to 58,000.

Not a single region in the country has shown growth in the population of the marsupials.

Only one area in the study was estimated to have more than 5,000 koalas, and some regions were estimated to have as few as five or 10.

The decline in New South Wales was predictable after huge swathes of forest were devastated by bushfires in late 2019 and early 2020, but some of those areas already had no koalas.

Besides the impact of drought and fires, land clearing by property developers and road builders has destroyed the iconic marsupial's habitat.

