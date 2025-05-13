Advertisment
Who is Sussan Ley? Australia's Opposition Party's first woman leader

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Australia's conservative Liberal Party elected Sussan Ley, a former outback pilot with three finance degrees, as its first woman leader on Tuesday, after an election loss

Authored by: Navashree Nandini
Australia's conservative Liberal party elect first woman leader Sussan Ley after election loss Photograph: (Reuters)
Sussan Ley: Australia's Opposition Party's first woman leader

A victory for women, says Ley

Ley said her appointment as the first female leader of the Liberal Party "sent a signal" to Australian women, although her agenda would be "much more than that"

Sussan Ley reflected on the loss of her party in General Elections

"We did let women down, there is no doubt about that, and it is true that the number of women supporting us is declining and I want to rule a line under that," she told a press conference in Canberra, reflecting on the conservative party's loss.

Who is Sussan Ley

A former pilot who mustered livestock in Australia's vast outback and raised three children on a farm before graduating from university, Ley entered parliament in 2001.

More about Sussan Ley

Ley had become a strong person as a farmer's wife raising a family through years of drought, she said, and later gaining three finance degrees at university

