Australia: Anti-vaxxers forced to pay $214,023 in legal costs 

A group of anti-vaxxers in Australia has been ordered to pay up USD 214,023 after the case in which they sued state and federal governments. The case was thrown out of the court, as per reports in Australian media. The anti-vaxxers had opposed the vaccine and mask mandates citing

The group has nine applicants who had approached Australia's federal court. The group claimed that vaccine and mask mandates were “being implemented or undertaken in the context of a new world order” and “constituted a breach of the Nuremberg Code”.

'New world order' is a conspiracy propogated by far-right group QAnon which claims that the world is witnessing emergence of a totalitarian world government.

The anti-vaxxer group had demanded that the then Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison “together with each of the Premiers and Chief Ministers of the States and Territories of Australia” meet at the entrance to the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Canberra and deliver an apology.

Vaccination has repeatedly seen to be and scientifically proven to be humanity's shield against various dieases including Covid. However, large number of people, including in developed countries think that vaccines are dangerous and cause ailements and conditions like autism. These claims do not have scientific basis.

