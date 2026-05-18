/Austin shootings today: Two teens arrested for 12 random attacks, one at large. What we know

Austin was shaken by 12 random shooting incidents between Saturday afternoon and Sunday, with two suspects now in custody. Police are looking for a third suspect who could also possibly be involved in the shootings that left four injured. Austin Police Department Chief Lisa Davis said that one of the victims is in a critical condition. There seems to be no definite reason for the shootings in Austin over the weekend. Fire stations and one fire truck were also attacked. The Austin Fire Department said none of the firefighters was injured and damage was minimal. Apartment complexes, homes, and stores were the other places where the shootings were reported from.

Who are the suspects of the Austin shootings?



The two arrested men have been identified as a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male. They also stole four vehicles over the course of the shooting spree. A previous warrant for theft of a gun had been issued for the 17-year-old suspect, while the 15-year-old is believed to have stolen a gun from the same location on Saturday. The duo is also accused of stealing four vehicles over the course of the spree. The third suspect is described as a Hispanic male, who is in his mid-to-late teens, and was wearing a grey shirt and black bottoms. Most of the shootings occurred in South Austin and East Austin. Footage captured by Polecam showed two people being shot in front of a store. The search operation involved nearly 200 officers, including a canine unit, and support from the SWAT, helicopter and drone units. The duo was arrested in Manor. A shelter-in-place order issued on Sunday afternoon was lifted.

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