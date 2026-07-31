/At least 4 killed, several injured after apartment building collapses near Mumbai

At least four people were killed, and several others were injured after a portion of a four-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi late Thursday (Jul 30). According to the officials, about 11 people are feared to be trapped under the debris. The incident happened when the building was undergoing repair work. A rescue operation has been launched by authorities to locate those trapped.

The building, Kohinoor Apartment, was declared “dangerous” by the municipal corporation earlier. The structure, which is located in Balaji Nagar Gangaramwadi area, collapsed around 11:30 pm.

The building had 48 rooms, 12 on each floor, municipal officials said. According to officials, residents reported hearing “loud cracking sounds” from the structure around 9 pm. Local residents quickly began evacuating families from the premises and shifting them to safer locations. However, while some occupants were still trying to get out, the building’s B wing suddenly collapsed, an official said.

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