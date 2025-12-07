/At least 18 migrants killed as boat sinks in Greece's one of the deadliest shipwreck

Greece’s Coast Guard said on Saturday (Dec 6) that at least 17 people attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea were found dead after their inflatable boat capsized south of the island of Crete. The Greek authorities also said that two survivors were found in critical condition and have been hospitalised. According to AFP, the survivors told rescue workers that they had lost control of the vessel during a severe storm, leaving those on board stranded in the open sea without access to water, food, or proper shelter. According to local reports, the coastguard said that the migrants had been dead for over a day by the time the boat was located. This is being reported as Greece’s deadliest smuggling boat wreck in more than two years.