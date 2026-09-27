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At least 12 died, dozens missing after passenger vessel capsized in eastern Congo's Lake Kivu

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 15:11 IST | Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 15:14 IST
At least 12 died, dozens missing after passenger vessel capsized in eastern Congo's Lake Kivu

Representative image. Photograph: (Magnific)

Story highlights

The site where the incident occurred is one of the African Great Lakes, which lies on the border between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, and is in the Albertine Rift, the western branch of the East African Rift.

At least 12 people lost their lives, and dozens are missing after a passenger vessel capsized in eastern Congo's Lake Kivu, authorities said on Sunday (September 27). Félix Habiragi, chief of the village of Kisheke, who was near the scene of the accident, said that the vessel was carrying over 50 people when it capsized on Saturday night in the Idjwi territory, in South Kivu province. He confirmed that nearly 15 people have been rescued. However, the cause of the accident is yet to be found.

Kivu is one of the African Great Lakes which lies on the border between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, and is in the Albertine Rift, the western branch of the East African Rift.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

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About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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