At least 12 people lost their lives, and dozens are missing after a passenger vessel capsized in eastern Congo's Lake Kivu, authorities said on Sunday (September 27). Félix Habiragi, chief of the village of Kisheke, who was near the scene of the accident, said that the vessel was carrying over 50 people when it capsized on Saturday night in the Idjwi territory, in South Kivu province. He confirmed that nearly 15 people have been rescued. However, the cause of the accident is yet to be found.