/At least 12 dead in nursing home fire in Sri Lanka, manager arrested

A fire at Sri Lanka's elderly home on Wednesday claimed lives of at least 12 residents and injured six others, police said on Thursday (June 4). The manager of the care home has been arrested on suspicion of causing deaths through negligence as investigation proceed.

More than 70 elderly residents were at the privately run Mawpiya Sevana Elderly Care Home in Anguruwatota, about 65 kilometres southeast of Colombo in Kalutara district when the blaze broke out at around 5:30 pm.

After a few hours the fire was extinguished and 51 people rescued, who are under the care of the military and local officials.

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In addition to elderly residents, young people with mental issues were also staying in the care home. The youngest victim was a 17-year-old boy, police said.