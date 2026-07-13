/Asian stock markets suffer losses led by Seoul; oil spikes 4% on US-Iran hostilities

Asian stock markets faced widespread losses, led by a steep selloff in South Korea, as technology shares suffered renewed pressure. The declines came alongside a surge in crude oil prices following a fresh flare-up between the United States and Iran that threatened their fragile truce. The Kospi index in Seoul tanked more than 5 per cent, dragged down by a 10 per cent plunge in market heavyweight SK hynix. The chip titan extended a recent selling bout that erased about a third of its value since last month's record high, despite its New York debut soaring nearly 13 per cent after a record $26.5 billion share sale. Rival Samsung dropped over 6 per cent. Technology stocks also fueled a 1.1 per cent decline in Tokyo's Nikkei 225, where Advantest and Tokyo Electron each sank more than 1 per cent. Additional equity losses were recorded in Shanghai, Singapore, Wellington, and Jakarta, though Hong Kong, Taipei, and Manila bucked the trend to rise.