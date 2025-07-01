/As the Dalai Lama turns 90, the world's focus shifts to his successor: Know how will he be chosen?

The Nobel peace laureate and 14th Dalai Lama, who turns 90 on Sunday, is considered one of the most influential figures in the world, extending beyond Buddhism. Currently, the question of the successor of the Tibetan spiritual leader has taken centre stage, not just among Buddhists, but also in several political circles across India, China, and the United States.

After the Dalai Lama was exiled from Tibet in 1959 following a failed Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, he fled Lhasa with his own government and sought asylum in India, where he has been residing. He even established the Tibetan government-in-exile in Dharamshala, India.

How was the 14th Dalai Lama chosen?

According to Tibetan beliefs, the soul of a senior monk is reborn after death, and the Dalai Lama is no exception. The current 14th Dalai Lama, born as Lhamo Dhondup in 1935 in northeastern Tibet, was recognised at the age of two by a search team that followed visions and traditional signs indicating he was the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama.

In the winter of 1940, he was taken to the Potala Palace in Lhasa, now the capital of the Tibet Autonomous Region, where he was formally installed as the spiritual leader of the Tibetan people.

How next Dalai Lama will be chosen?

In his 2025 book Voice for the Voiceless, the Dalai Lama said his reincarnation would be born outside China. He mentioned that he would share more details about his succession plan around his 90th birthday. While speaking at a gathering in Dharamshala on Monday, he said, “There will be some kind of a framework within which we can talk about the continuation of the institution of the Dalai Lamas,” though he gave no further specific information, according to a report in the news agency Reuters.

According to the Tibetan parliament-in-exile, a system is already in place for the exiled government to carry on its work, while officials from the Gaden Phodrang Foundation will be responsible for identifying and recognising his successor.

What is China's stand on the succession of the Dalai Lama?

China claim that its leaders have the right to approve the successor of the Dalai Lama, a legacy that exists from imperial times. A selection ritual and names of possible reincarnations are drawn from a golden urn, 1793, a method introduced by the Qing dynasty of China.

Chinese officials have continuously emphasised that the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama should be decided as per the provisions of the nation that commands the use of the golden urn and the birth of reincarnations within the borders of China. But several Tibetans speculate that interference of any Chinese role in the selection would exert influence on the community.

How do India and the US see the appointment of the Dalai Lama?

India is home to the Dalai Lama and more than 100,000 Tibetan Buddhists living in exile. His residence in Dharamshala, a Himalayan town, offers New Delhi a quiet yet strategic edge in its nuanced relations with Beijing. He is highly respected by many Indians and continues to enjoy access to Indian institutions and media platforms.