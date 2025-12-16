/Who is Arsen Ostrovsky? The man survived Nova festival Hamas attack and Bondi Beach attack

A man who survived the October 7 Hamas terror attack at the Nova music festival was present in the mass shooting in the Bondi Beach Hanukkah terror attack. The man is identified as Arsen Ostrovsky, describes the incident as “an absolute bloodbath, a massacre”. Arsen Ostrovsky is recognised by the Jerusalem Post as the Top 50 Jewish Leaders of the world. He was visited in the hospital by Amir Maimon, the Israeli Ambassador to Australia, and Amichai Chikli, Israeli Minister of Diaspora and Combating Antisemitism, Zionist Strategist. The man posted a bloody selfie as he was lying there injured.

What was Arsen doing in Australia?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Arsen Ostrovsky reached Australia just a couple of weeks ahead of the terror attack, to take over his new role as head of the Australia-Israel & Jewish Affairs Council Sydney office. He had reportedly lived in Israel for 13 years and had reportedly survived the October 7 Hamas terror attack.

“I was here with my family, it was a Hanukkah celebration, there were hundreds of people, there were children, there were elderly people, families enjoying themselves", he said while talking to Australian TV channel News 9.

Arsen had reached Australia in late November and posted pictures of “F**k Zionism” Graffiti and foretold that something big was going to happen. Arsen Ostrovsky had been a long supporter of the IDF and its massacre of the Palestinian people. He mocked Greta Thunberg as a Jihadi and urged that Palestinians deserve to die.

He reportedly escaped death as a bullet just skimmed past his head, and the most reasonable, sane response he had was to take a selfie.