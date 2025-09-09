/Army evacuates ministers from Bhaisepati amid escalating Nepal protests

Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli resigns as the nationwide protests escalate. And now, the Army has begun evacuating ministers from their residences in Bhaisepati. The forces have used helicopters to move the politicos. The move comes after a series of arson and vandalism incidents targeted at ministers’ and senior officials’ homes. Security forces have been deployed near the parliament building, senior officials informed. High-ranking officials are being provided security at military barracks.

Amid escalating tensions, the India-Nepal border at Panitanki is on high alert amid protests triggered by the social media ban in Nepal. Speaking to news agency ANI, SP Praveen Parkash said, "A police post has been set up here with deployment of force. We are on alert mode and monitoring the situation."

