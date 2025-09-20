/Armed individual with invalid police ID arrested prior to memorial for Charlie Kirk

A man, armed and claiming to be connected with law enforcement, was detained on Friday (September 19) after attempting to enter the Arizona stadium where the memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk is scheduled for Sunday (September 21), the Secret Service said. In an official statement, the US Secret Service reported that an individual was observed displaying "suspicious behaviour" at a high-profile event. The identity of the person has not yet been disclosed by authorities.

After the Secret Service agents approached the individual, the person allegedly claimed to be a law enforcement officer and said that he was armed. However, the Secret Service clarified that the individual was not part of the authorised law enforcement team for the event and has since been taken into custody. As of Friday evening, no arrest had been made, and authorities were continuing to investigate the circumstances that led the individual to the stadium.

The incident has raised concerns about security at the venue, particularly as the stadium is expected to be at full capacity over the weekend. Several prominent figures, including US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other officials, are scheduled to attend a memorial service on Sunday (September 21).