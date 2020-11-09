Argument over a dog leads to shooting in Nashville; eight wounded

Nov 09, 2020

Crime in US Photograph:( Reuters )

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

An argument that started over a dog led to a shooting -- leaving eight people wounded in Tennessee.

Nashville police said they were looking for two male suspects.

The statement said the suspect with the dog pulled out a handgun. The second suspect left, then returned a short time later with a gun and accompanied by several other men. An exchange of gunfire ensued.

Police said they recovered a handgun from the scene and that the investigation is ongoing.

