/Anti-Khalistan activist mysteriously dies in US days before Khalistani referendum: Reports

United States-based businessman and social activist Sukhi Chahal has died under unknown circumstances in California, as per reports. Jaspal Singh, a close friend of Chahal said on Saturday (August 2) that he was invited to dinner by an acquaintance at their residence on Thursday. He said that Chahal felt unwell after the dinner and passed away. Sukhi Chahal, who was the founder and CEO of The Khalsa Today, was known for his anti-Khalistani views and his widespread criticism of Khalistani elements in foreign soil. He had received several death threats from Khalistani groups.

"Shortly after dinner, his health suddenly deteriorated, and he died on the spot," Singh said, adding that Sukhi was in good health, and his sudden and unexplained death has raised several questions. Sukhi was widely known for his outspoken criticism of Khalistani elements abroad, he said. Reporting about his death, Times of India quoted Singh and said that what raises suspicion is that Sukhi died before the planned Khalistan Referendum event in Washington DC on August 17 this year. Chahal was fiercely opposing the event. The report also quoted another acquaintance of the deceased from California, Boota Singh Kaler, and said that his death has triggered a wave of grief among pro-India communities. "Police are investigating the incident," Kaler said, adding that the autopsy report will reveal the truth.