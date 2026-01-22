/Another train accident in Spain, no casualties reported so far

After the deadly high-speed train collision in the southern Andalusia region of Spain on Sunday that killed 43 people, another train accident was reported from the southeastern part of the country on Thursday (Jan 22). According to the authorities, the commuter train crashed into a crane causing minor injuries to an undetermined number of people.

The incident that took place in Cartagena, located in the Murcia region led to disruption of train traffic on the route.

"The train hasn't been overturned or derailed," a spokesperson for Murcia's emergency services said.

“Traffic is interrupted due to the invasion of the infrastructure’s clearance by a crane unrelated to railway operations,” Spain’s railway infrastructure operator Adif said on X.

Third incident of train accident in Spain

This is the third incident of a train accident in Spain in less than a week. On Sunday a commuter train derailed and crashed near Barcelona killing 43 people, making it one of Spain’s deadliest rail disasters in recent years. And just two days after this incident a train accident in Gelida on Tuesday (Jan 20), northeast Spain, killed a train driver and injured 37 passengers.