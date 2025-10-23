/Another Punjabi driver involved in fatal crash in US: Was he illegal immigrant high on drugs?

A fatal crash involving a semitruck and an SUV took place on the 10 Freeway in California's Ontario on Tuesday afternoon (Oct 22). A Punjabi truck driver named Jashanpreet Singh has been arrested. As per authorities, the 21-year-old truck driver slammed into the back of an SUV and then plowed into multiple other vehicles in the same lane, leading to death of three people. Dashcam footage appears to show that the driver did not apply breaks on the freeway. At least four were also injured in the accident.

Jashanpreet Singh entered US illegally?

According to multiple reports, Jashanpreet Singh is a resident of Yuba City in United States' Northern California. However, it is still not clear whether he is a US citizen or illegally migrated into the country. According to CHP officer Rodrigo Jimenez, the 21-year-old driver was hospitalised after the crash, where medical staff and officers determined he was under the influence of drugs. Singh reportedly failed to brake before colliding with slow-moving traffic, killing three people, KTLA reported.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin claimed—citing ICE sources—that Singh is an “Indian illegal alien” who was caught and released at the California border in March 2022 under the Biden administration. He said that Singh was let into the country under the Biden administration’s ‘alternatives to detention’ policy, pending an immigration hearing. Melugin added that ICE has placed a detainer on Singh with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, where he remains in custody on suspicion of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter.