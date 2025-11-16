Protesters stormed into Mexico City's National Palace, on Sun (Nov 16) as they demonstrated against rising crime, corruption in President Claudia Sheinbaum's government. Several videos on social media showed Gen Z protesters clashing with police and attempting to push their way into the seat of Mexico’s executive branch. At least 120 people, mostly police officers, were injured, reported AFP. AFP reported that the protests had people of various ages, though the demonstration against drug violence and Sheinbaum's security policies was organised on social media by representatives of “Generation Z.” Sheinbaum, in power since October 2024, maintains approval ratings above 70 percent in her first year in office but has faced criticism of her security policy due to several high-profile murders.

Pablo Vazquez, security chief for Mexico City, told reporters that 100 police officers were injured, of whom 40 required hospital treatment for bruises and cuts, while 20 protesters were also hurt. Authorities arrested 20 people for crimes such as robbery and assault. The protesters are demanding the resignation of President Claudia Sheinbaum.

