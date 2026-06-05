/Who is Anna Estevao? Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lawyer joins Nicolas Maduro’s defence team

Former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has strengthened its defence team by adding attorney Anna Estevao, who played a role at the criminal trial of Sean Combs. The court records showed on Thursday that Estevao was added to the criminal team of Nicolas Maduro, as the abducted Venezuelan president, who has pleaded not guilty, prepares to fight the bizarre drug ​trafficking charges he faces. Estevao was added ​to the defence team two days after Harris Trzaskoma announced that Maduro's Washington-based defence ​lawyer Barry Pollack, was joining the firm. Pollack is best known for representing Julian Assange.

"This is a truly unprecedented situation, and there will certainly be a robust defence, and joining this firm is going to give me the resources to assist President Maduro in every way we can," said Pollack. Pollack has framed the whole US operation as "abduction" ⁠by the ​US military during a January 3 raid on ​his home in Caracas.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Who is Anna Estevao?

Anna Estevao is a prominent American white-collar criminal defence attorney and partner at the New York-based boutique litigation firm Harris Trzaskoma LLP, known for handling complex and high-profile cases. She became widely known for her role in Sean "Diddy" Combs' criminal trial. She cross-examined star prosecution witness Casandra Ventura, Combs' ex-girlfriend. Ventura had accused the Bad Boy Records founder of forcing her to take part in degrading sexual performances. She shared sexually explicit emails and text messages with jurors from the early days of the relationship to portray her as a willing participant in the drug-fueled performances.