/Andrew's £15m mansion bought by Oligarch using money traced to alleged bribery scheme

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former Berkshire mansion that was sold for £15 million had been bought by funds originating from a company implicated in an international bribery scheme, according to investigations. Kazakh billionaire Timur Kulibayev, who bought the mansion used loan from a company called Enviro Pacific Investments to purchase it, reported BBC.

According to Prosecutors in Italy, the firm had received cash from a bribery scheme in 2007.

The lawyers of Kulibayev, the son-in-law of Kazakhstan's then-president and one of the most influential officials in the central Asian country's oil and gas industry, however argue that he never engaged in bribery or corruption and that the money used to buy Sunninghill Park was legitimate.

The property was bought by Nazarbayev for £15 million, which was around £3 million above the asking price and an estimated £7 million more than the market value.