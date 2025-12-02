/Amid rumours, Trump's health report released; doctor says 'excellent overall'

On Monday (Dec 1), Donald Trump’s doctor informed that the US president has shown "excellent" cardiovascular health. These are results of the MRI scan from the surprise October hospital visit, which sparked rumours about his health conditions.

White House physician Sean Barbabella said in a memo released by the administration, "Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health. His abdominal imaging is also perfectly normal. All major organs appear very healthy and well-perfused.”

Earlier, while speaking to reporters on his way to Washington from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, the 78-year-old expressed his willingness to release the health reports from his examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre.

“If you want to have it released, I'll release it," he assured.

Here's Trump's detailed health report: