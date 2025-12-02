/Amid rumours, Trump's health report released; doctor says 'excellent overall'

On Monday (Dec 1), Donald Trump’s doctor informed that the US president has shown "excellent" cardiovascular health. These are results of the MRI scan from the surprise October hospital visit, which sparked rumours about his health conditions.
White House physician Sean Barbabella said in a memo released by the administration, "Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health. His abdominal imaging is also perfectly normal. All major organs appear very healthy and well-perfused.”
Earlier, while speaking to reporters on his way to Washington from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, the 78-year-old expressed his willingness to release the health reports from his examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre.
“If you want to have it released, I'll release it," he assured.
Here's Trump's detailed health report:
- As part of President Donald J. Trump's comprehensive executive physical, advanced imaging was performed because men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health. The purpose of this imaging is preventive: to identify issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure he maintains long-term vitality and function.
- President Trump's cardiovascular imaging is perfectly normal. There is no evidence of arterial narrowing impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels. The heart chambers are normal in size, the vessel walls appear smooth and healthy, and there are no signs of inflammation, or clotting. Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health.
- His abdominal imaging is also perfectly normal. All major organs appear very healthy and well- perfused. Everything evaluated is functioning within normal limits with no acute or chronic concerns.
- SUMMARY: This level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump's age and confirms that he remains in excellent overall health.