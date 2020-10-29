Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warns Ted Yoho that she 'won't be nice the next time' after he verbally attacks her on Capitol steps

A day after Rep. Ted Yoho verbally abused Rep. Alexandria Ocasio -Cortez on the Capitol steps, she has warned him that she 'won't be nice to him' if he repeated it again.



"You do that to me again, I won't be so nice next time, "Ocasio-Cortez told Yoho.



She was reacting to a Vanity Fair report and tweeted, "Bronx energy is a renewable resource, excellent for phasing out fossil-fueled attitudes in the workplace."



Yoho's verbal attack came after the congresswoman said crime in New York City is increasing during the pandemic due to unemployment and poverty.



"You are out of your freaking mind," Yoho told her and as he was walking away he also reportedly called her "f___ing b____".



Reporters who were nearby witnessed the incident. "That kind of confrontation hasn't ever happened to me- ever,"Ocasio-Cortez told a publication. "I've never had that kind of abrupt, disgusting kind of disrespect levied at me."



She later told Vanity Fair magazine that Yono's actions were coming close ïnto the zone of harassment and discrimination.