Alex Murdaugh lying about the murder, claims brother Randy

The controversial and disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh's brother Randy Murdaugh, in his first interview since Alex was declared guilty of killing his wife and son, claimed that his brother was always a thief and liar, however, his being a convicted killer is still unbelievable.

While speaking to the New York Times, Randy said that he is still unsure if Alex actually killed his son and wife in June 2021. Randy added that although he respects the verdict of the jury, still he has know Alex as a protective husband and father.

“He knows more than what he’s saying,” stated Randy, referring to the chances of Alex lying about the killing. “He’s not telling the truth, in my opinion, about everything there,” he added.

Randy stated that he is not close to Alex, although the two of them went to the same law school and college and worked together at the family's law firm.

“It’s not like there was some problem with our relationship, necessarily. We just really weren’t alike, so we didn’t do stuff together,” he added.

Randy further recalled how Alex had admitted to stealing after he was confronted about financial records which showed he had embezzled million from the business.

Soon after, Alex hired someone to shoot him, hoping that his surviving son Buster will be able to claim his life insurance money.

Randy had stopped speaking to Alex, who faces the charge of stealing more than $8 million from the family business.

Randy Murdaugh said that the family had to deal with uncertainty, considering the crime's gruesome nature and the understanding of Alex that they had.

WATCH | U.S.: Alex Murdaugh guilty of murdering wife, son

“The not knowing is the worst thing there is,” Randy Murdaugh said.

“I hoped that after the trial, because there’s nothing more that can be presented, that I’d stop thinking about this. But so far, that has not been the case,” he added.

The court sentenced Alex Murdaugh to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of killing Paul and Maggie Murdaugh.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.