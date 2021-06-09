Alberta men begin walk to Ottawa to honour missing, murdered indigenous women and girls

In a bid to raise awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, two men from Alberta, Adam McDonald and Stanley Gilbert Jean, have begun a walk to Ottawa.



McDonald and Jean arrived in Edmonton on Monday, June 7, as a reception was organised for them near the Alberta legislature.



As per Jean, the walk marks his first journey to raise awareness about missing and murdered indigenous women and girls. He said that the expedition and his sobriety are both very important for him.



McDonald said that he began to advocate for more awareness about the issue by walking five years ago.



He further said that he has already walked every major highway in Canada. He claimed that once he starts something, he will never give up.



Monday night’s reception was organized by Judith Gale, who is the leader of the Bear Clan Patrol Edmonton Beaver Hills House.



She said that the cause is important to her because her sister was murdered more than 40 years ago. She also said that she does not believe that the police took her case seriously.



She claimed that it is a cause that is dear to her heart and she is doing it for her sister.



After the inquiry’s final report was increased, the commissioner, Marion Buller, told a crowd in Ottawa that “this is genocide”.



The report included 200 recommendations to multiple levels of government. The federal government has now issued its action plan for implementing those recommendations.

