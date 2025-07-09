/After Texas, flash floods hit New Mexico; River over flows, houses swept away in Ruidoso Village

Days after the devastating Texas flash floods killed more than 100 individuals, Ruidoso, a village in New Mexico, US, experienced dangerous flooding on Tuesday after heavy rain. After rising currents washed away several homes, the US National Weather Service declared a flash flood emergency in Ruidoso.

Lynn Crawford, a mayor of Ruidoso has confirmed the reports of mudslides and gas leaks at homes that had been washed away or damaged in the floods. The sudden floodwaters have also trapped several people in the village. In response, more than two dozen emergency responders rescued people.

According to a report by the New York Times, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency for the area around the village of Ruidoso, which was engulfed in wildfires last year. Meanwhile, Kerry Gladden, a spokeswoman for the village of Ruidoso reported on late Tuesday afternoon of no immediate deaths.

However, three people were rushed to the hospital and were in stable condition as of Tuesday evening, a spokeswoman at the Presbyterian Lincoln County Medical Center said.

Several visuals of the floods surfaced on social media. In a video, it shows an entire house being swept away due to the high intensity of the water.



The US National Weather Service stated that the Rio Ruidoso river appears to have rosed to more than 20 feet (six meters), submerging multiple bridges in the area. "A DANGEROUS situation is unfolding in RUIDOSO!" the agency said on X.

"A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY remains in effect! Seek HIGHER GROUND NOW! Do NOT attempt to drive through the floodwaters. The current will carry away your vehicle!"

Texas floods