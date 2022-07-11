After seeing parallels in Russia, China, Ukrainian students seeking new lives in Taiwan

Ukrainian students are seeking new lives in Taiwan following Russia's invasion of their country and seeing parallels with China.

Not only do they feel a sense of kinship born of living under the constant threat of invasion from a much bigger and increasingly aggressive neighbour, but they are also drawn by Taiwan's democracy.

With the increase in Chinese drills near Taiwan Strait, experts have expressed concerns that the Communist Party will utilise Ukraine's invasion as an opportunity for attacking Taipei.

China, which sees Taiwan as a part of its territory, has warned it would "not hesitate to start a war" if the island declares independence.

Amid an outpouring of public support for Ukraine in Taiwan, a public fundraising drive collected nearly US$33 million in just four weeks.

With President Tsai Ing-wen and other top officials each donating a month's salary to the cause, the students' scholarships at Tunghai University were made possible by a donation pledge of around US$1.38 million to the university.

Drawing parallels between Taiwan's plight and Ukraine, Tsai posted a picture of Taiwanese orchids spray-painted in the colours of the Ukrainian flag that went viral across social media.

The United States has warned that an attack on Taiwan will trigger a crisis for semiconductor chips which are a component vital to the global tech industry.

(With inputs from agencies)

