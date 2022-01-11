After calling Omicron 'a little Covid’, Mexican president contracts coronavirus for second time

As the number of coronavirus cases witnesses a spike in Mexico, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has contracted COVID-19 for the second time.

The leader made the announcement on Monday. This comes as the tests for virus have become scarce.

The president tested positive just soon after he had sounded hoarse at a news briefing in morning.

In early 2021, he had contracted COVID-19 for the first time.

On social media accounts, the president wrote, “Even though the symptoms are light, I will remain isolated and only work from the office and hold on-line meetings until further notice. In the meantime, Interior Secretary Adán Augusto López Hernández will take over for me at press conferences and other events."

In recent days, two cabinet secretaries of the president, the heads of the Environment and Economy departments, said that they had tested positive for the virus.

Earlier in the day, the president had told the citizens of the country to just assume they had Covid if they had symptoms. The number of confirmed cases has hiked by 186 per cent last week.

The president had also claimed the Omicron variant is 'a little Covid’, as hospitalisations and deaths have not increased at the same pace.

(With inputs from agencies)